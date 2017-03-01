Joe Blanton, Nationals finalize $4 million, 1-year contract
In this Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Blanton pitches during the sixth inning of Game 5 of the National League baseball championship series against the Chicago Cubs, in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Blanton and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract.
