Joe Blanton, Nationals finalize $4 million, 1-year contract

In this Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Blanton pitches during the sixth inning of Game 5 of the National League baseball championship series against the Chicago Cubs, in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Blanton and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.