Henry Ramos out 4-6 weeks with right groin strain
Dodgers outfielder Henry Ramos is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a right groin strain, manager Dave Roberts said on Tuesday. Ramos left Monday's game with one out in the bottom of the third inning, after feeling something while running to first base on a bunt attempt in the top of the inning.
