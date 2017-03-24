Giants left-hander Will Smith explains his decision to have Tommy John surgery
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Will Smith walks off the field after being taken out of the baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 1-0.
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
