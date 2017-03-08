Giants beat Dodgers; Kershaw throws t...

Giants beat Dodgers; Kershaw throws three scoreless innings

THE GAME: The San Francisco Giants hit three home runs in a 4-2 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday afternoon at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. PITCHING REPORT: Left-hander Clayton Kershaw allowed his first baserunner of the spring when he walked leadoff hitter Gorkys Hernandez to start the game.

