Giants beat Dodgers; Kershaw throws three scoreless innings
THE GAME: The San Francisco Giants hit three home runs in a 4-2 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday afternoon at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. PITCHING REPORT: Left-hander Clayton Kershaw allowed his first baserunner of the spring when he walked leadoff hitter Gorkys Hernandez to start the game.
