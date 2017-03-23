Forsythe, 3 others notch 2 RBIs vs. D-backs
Four Dodgers hitters, including second baseman Logan Forsythe , had two RBIs, while Los Angeles handled nine Arizona pitchers in an 13-6 win, despite three hits from D-backs left fielder Reymond Fuentes . Arizona chased Dodgers starter Trevor Oaks in the fourth inning, tying the game at 4 through a solo home run by Fuentes and RBI singles from Nick Ahmed and Sergio Alcantara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC