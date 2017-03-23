Forsythe, 3 others notch 2 RBIs vs. D...

Forsythe, 3 others notch 2 RBIs vs. D-backs

14 hrs ago

Four Dodgers hitters, including second baseman Logan Forsythe , had two RBIs, while Los Angeles handled nine Arizona pitchers in an 13-6 win, despite three hits from D-backs left fielder Reymond Fuentes . Arizona chased Dodgers starter Trevor Oaks in the fourth inning, tying the game at 4 through a solo home run by Fuentes and RBI singles from Nick Ahmed and Sergio Alcantara.

