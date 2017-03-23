Dodgers starting rotation: 4 pitchers battling for final 2 slots
Nine days away from opening day, and four pitchers are battling for the final two spots in the Dodgers rotation, according to manager Dave Roberts . Hill starts Saturday for the Dodgers against the A's at Camelback Ranch in his final extended start of spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC