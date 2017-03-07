Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig's L.A. Home Hit by Burglars, $500k In Jewelry Gone

Yasiel Puig is the latest victim in a string of celeb burglaries in L.A. -- this time, crooks broke into the baseball star's L.A. home while he was in Arizona with the Dodgers for Spring Training and made off with more than half a million bucks in bling. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... burglars forced their way into the home while it was empty and made off with 3 high-end Rolex watches and other pieces of expensive jewelry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.