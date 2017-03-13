Dodgers SS Corey Seager (back) remains sidelined with no timeline
The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year hasn't played since he hurt his upper back March 3 and isn't expected to play this week either. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, is coming up on two weeks since he injured his upper back the last time he played in a Cactus League game.
