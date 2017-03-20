Dodgers spring training: Schedule this week includes off day, ESPN telecast

The Dodgers start their last full week of big league camp in Arizona on Monday, and judging by the semi trailer parked in front of the organization's building at Camelback Ranch this morning, the end of the 2017 Cactus League is in sight. But first, here is a look at the schedule for this week, which includes the second off day of camp and ESPN broadcasting a game.

