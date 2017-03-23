Dodgers send Yaisel Sierra, Trevor Oaks, Steve Geltz to minor league camp
The Dodgers sent three more pitchers to minor league camp on Saturday, reassigning Steve Geltz , Trevor Oaks and Yaisel Sierra. All three were non-roster invitees to big league camp.
