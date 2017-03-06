Dodgers' Scott Kazmir again troubled by hip tightness
Dodgers left-hander Scott Kazmir pitches in the first inning of a game against the Rockies in spring training on March 6. Dodgers left-hander Scott Kazmir pitches in the first inning of a game against the Rockies in spring training on March 6. Scott Kazmir was troubled by tightness in his left hip for all but his first start last season. After embarking on an intensive off-season program designed to enhance his strength and flexibility, the hip tightened up on Kazmir again Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC