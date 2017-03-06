Dodgers' Scott Kazmir again troubled ...

Dodgers' Scott Kazmir again troubled by hip tightness

Read more: Los Angeles Times

Dodgers left-hander Scott Kazmir pitches in the first inning of a game against the Rockies in spring training on March 6. Dodgers left-hander Scott Kazmir pitches in the first inning of a game against the Rockies in spring training on March 6. Scott Kazmir was troubled by tightness in his left hip for all but his first start last season. After embarking on an intensive off-season program designed to enhance his strength and flexibility, the hip tightened up on Kazmir again Monday.

