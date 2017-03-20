Dodgers reassign Patrick Schuster, Ma...

Dodgers reassign Patrick Schuster, Madison Younginer to minor league camp

The Dodgers made a few more roster cuts after Monday's loss to the Indians , reassigning pitchers Patrick Schuster and Madison Younginer to minor league camp. That number does not include Yimi Garcia , who is on the 60-day disabled list while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

