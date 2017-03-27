Dodgers reassign Culberson to Minors
The Dodgers reassigned non-roster infielder Charlie Culberson to their Minor League complex on Wednesday, leaving Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor as remaining candidates to make the Opening Day roster as the backup shortstop. Hernandez, however, is nursing a bruised right wrist, which he suffered when he was hit by a Scott Feldman pitch in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.
