Dodgers' Puig trying to win back job, support in clubhouse

While some of his teammates in the Dodgers outfield are resting minor injuries, Yasiel Puig is working to win back his starting job. "I'm preparing every day to have a good season and to help my team, and to help myself keep my friendships," Puig said in Spanish after playing 5 1/2 innings and getting three at-bats Wednesday in the Dodgers' 7-2 loss to a Milwaukee Brewers split squad.

