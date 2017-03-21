Dodgers OF Andre Ethier sidelined wit...

Dodgers OF Andre Ethier sidelined with herniated disc

14 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

An MRI on Ethier's back Monday revealed a mild herniation of a disc, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Ethier had been limited by pain in his lower back for most of two weeks before getting the exam.

Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

