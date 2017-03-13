Dodgers notes: World Baseball Classic crew likely back on Wednesday
Four Dodgers could return from the World Baseball Classic as early as Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts said on Tuesday morning. Adrian Gonzalez, Sergio Romo and Alex Verdugo were all eliminated with Team Mexico on Sunday night - in controversial fashion - while Rob Segedin and Team Italy saw their run end on Monday night with a loss to Venezuela.
