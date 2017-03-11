Dodgers move forward with Yasiel Puig as almost an afterthought

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig watches a spring training game from the top of the dugout steps. He clearly didn't like the question, which was basically this: How did he feel about no longer being considered an essential part of the Dodgers ? The previously carefree cadence of his speech was replaced by something angrier, as the former All-Star outfielder said in Spanish, "I'm not concerned with what is said or asked by people like you."

