Dodgers manage only three hits in los...

Dodgers manage only three hits in loss to Cubs

12 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

THE GAME: The Dodgers were held to three hits by Eddie Butler and a handful of relievers in a 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch Thursday afternoon. PITCHING REPORT : In his second Cactus League start, left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed one run on three hits and a walk in three innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Chicago, IL

