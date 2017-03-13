Dodgers interpreter pumps up players by deadlifting 405 pounds
In what appeared to be some quality team bonding time, Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood posted a video on Instagram of Kenta Maeda's interpreter, Will Ireton, deadlifting much to the amusement to the rest of the clubhouse. A video on Wood's Twitter shows Ireton furiously pacing around the clubhouse with a tiger mask on while "Eye of the Tiger" plays in the background.
