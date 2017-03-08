Dodgers hold on to beat Royals as Cla...

Dodgers hold on to beat Royals as Clayton Kershaw goes four innings

Read more: The Orange County Register

THE GAME: The Dodgers scored four runs in the second inning against Royals starter Nathan Karns, then held on for a 5-4 win at Surprise Stadium. PITCHING REPORT: Clayton Kershaw allowed his first hit of 2017 when he allowed a solo home run to Mike Moustakas in the first inning.

