Dodgers cruise past Texas Rangers, 12-2

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hits against the Brewers during a spring training game on March 8. The Dodgers defeated the Texas Rangers , 12-2, at Camelback Ranch on Friday to improve to 7-7 in the Cactus League. AT THE PLATE: Yasiel Puig launched two home runs, including a screamer off Cole Hamels that sailed over the bullpen in left field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.