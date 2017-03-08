Dodgers allow 14 runs in ninth inning...

Dodgers allow 14 runs in ninth inning of Cactus League loss

15 hrs ago

THE GAME: In the nightcap of a split-squad doubleheader, the Dodgers allowed 14 runs in the ninth inning of a 15-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch. PITCHING REPORT: Left-hander Alex Wood took a step forward in his quest for a starting rotation job, allowing one run in three innings.

