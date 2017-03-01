Dodgers' Alex Wood hopes to emerge fr...

Dodgers' Alex Wood hopes to emerge from rotation logjam

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The left-hander is one of 10 candidates for the Dodgers' starting rotation in camp this spring and likely faces an uphill battle to be one of the five chosen to start the season in the rotation. Assuming no health issues, Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda are locks for the first three spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC