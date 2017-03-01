Dodgers' Alex Wood hopes to emerge from rotation logjam
The left-hander is one of 10 candidates for the Dodgers' starting rotation in camp this spring and likely faces an uphill battle to be one of the five chosen to start the season in the rotation. Assuming no health issues, Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda are locks for the first three spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC