Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw takes a long view after giving up three home runs

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitches into the fourth inning of a game against the Royals during a spring training game on March 12. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitches into the fourth inning of a game against the Royals during a spring training game on March 12. When his outing was over, when the three home runs had landed, Clayton Kershaw climbed the steps that connect the ballpark at Camelback Ranch with the Dodgers clubhouse. At times on Friday night, he looked fierce, carving up the Seattle Mariners with precise usage of his fastball, curveball and slider.

