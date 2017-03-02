Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw looks sharp in second Cactus League appearance

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up before a pitch during a spring-training game against the White Sox on Feb. 25. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up before a pitch during a spring-training game against the White Sox on Feb. 25. The next hit Clayton Kershaw gives up this spring will be the opposition's first against him. In his second Cactus League outing, Kershaw zoomed through two spotless innings against the Indians in a 4-2 victory over Cleveland.

