Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw looks sharp in second Cactus League appearance
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up before a pitch during a spring-training game against the White Sox on Feb. 25. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up before a pitch during a spring-training game against the White Sox on Feb. 25. The next hit Clayton Kershaw gives up this spring will be the opposition's first against him. In his second Cactus League outing, Kershaw zoomed through two spotless innings against the Indians in a 4-2 victory over Cleveland.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
