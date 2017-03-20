Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 6, Andrew Toles
There was no more fascinating a story on the Dodger farm this past season than the rise of Andrew Toles. Long a talented prospect and character concern, Toles was the model pupil in his career restart with Los Angeles.
