Deep Dodgers roster once again favoured to win NL West 34 minutes ago | Naoko Asano
Trip around the majors sees Bryce Harper hit two more homers against the Mets to bring his Spring Training total to eight, plus Scott Kazmir lands on the disabled list Once again, the Dodgers head into a new season facing big expectations. And it's no wonder: the team boasts the highest payroll in the majors, so it's only natural for fans to expect that a loaded lineup should be able to take the top prize.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
