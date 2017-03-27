Deep Dodgers roster once again favoured to win NL West 34 minutes ago | Naoko Asano

Deep Dodgers roster once again favour...

Trip around the majors sees Bryce Harper hit two more homers against the Mets to bring his Spring Training total to eight, plus Scott Kazmir lands on the disabled list Once again, the Dodgers head into a new season facing big expectations. And it's no wonder: the team boasts the highest payroll in the majors, so it's only natural for fans to expect that a loaded lineup should be able to take the top prize.

