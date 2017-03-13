Darnell Sweeney making most of second opportunity with Dodgers

In the battle for a utility spot on the Dodgers bench, one name who has flown under the radar this spring is Darnell Sweeney , who has played four positions to date in Cactus League play. Sweeney was drafted by the Dodgers in the 13th round in 2012 out of Central Florida, but was traded to the Phillies in August 2015 in the Chase Utley deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.