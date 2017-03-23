Clayton Kershaw strikes out 11 in six...

Clayton Kershaw strikes out 11 in six innings as Dodgers rout Rangers

THE GAME: Clayton Kershaw was dominant in his six innings and the Dodgers routed the Texas Rangers, 10-2, Thursday afternoon in Surprise, Ariz. PITCHING REPORT: Kershaw struck out 11 of the 21 batters he faced Thursday - five of the first seven and six of the last seven.

