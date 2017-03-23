Clayton Kershaw remains the engine th...

Clayton Kershaw remains the engine that drives the Dodgers

11 hrs ago

Clayton Kershaw makes his final full start of spring on Thursday afternoon against the Rangers , likely throwing six innings or 90 pitches as he builds up toward the regular season, a campaign that will start with Kershaw on the mound on April 3 against the Padres at Dodger Stadium. Every season starts with Kershaw on the mound, something we have probably taken for granted by now.

