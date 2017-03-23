Clayton Kershaw remains the engine that drives the Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw makes his final full start of spring on Thursday afternoon against the Rangers , likely throwing six innings or 90 pitches as he builds up toward the regular season, a campaign that will start with Kershaw on the mound on April 3 against the Padres at Dodger Stadium. Every season starts with Kershaw on the mound, something we have probably taken for granted by now.
