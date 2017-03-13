Clayton Kershaw Proves Even the Best Pitcher in the World Can Be Underrated
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander surrendered his first run of the spring, a solo homer off the bat of Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. He's struck out nine in 10 innings, held opposing batters to an .063 average and looked, for the most part, like midseason Kerhsaw.
