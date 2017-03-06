Clayton Kershaw faces the Giants .......

Clayton Kershaw faces the Giants .... again

17 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers and Giants get together for the second and final time this spring, with an afternoon affair on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch. These two rivals won't see each other for seven weeks after today's game, not until a four-game series from April 24-27 at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

