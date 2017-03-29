Brandon McCarthy gets Dodgers' final rotation spot; Alex Wood goes to bullpen
Brandon McCarthy, above, will be the Dodgers' fourth starter, pitching ahead of Hyun-Jin Ryu, Manager Dave Roberts said. Manager Dave Roberts unveiled Wednesday the composition of the Dodgers pitching staff, but the team left Camelback Ranch still debating the final spots on the bench.
