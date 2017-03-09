AT&T and Justice Department nearing settlement on Dodgers channel collusion suit
Bill Peterson of Los Angeles protests the Dodgers Channel blackout outside Dodger Stadium in June 2014. Telecommunications giant AT&T is negotiating a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve allegations that DirecTV executives improperly colluded with other pay-TV providers three years ago, effectively blocking carriage of the Los Angeles Dodgers' television channel in Southern California.
