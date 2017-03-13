Angels' Mike Trout is open to playing for U.S. in WBC in the future
Mike Trout hasn't contracted a full-blown case of World Baseball Classic fever, but the Angels center fielder and two-time American League most valuable player is warming to the idea of playing in the event after watching the passion and excitement of several first-round games. "I mean, definitely, in the future, for sure," Trout said Monday, when asked if this spring's tournament has increased his desire to play in the next WBC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb 24
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC