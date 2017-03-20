After a bout with strep throat, Julio...

After a bout with strep throat, Julio Urias is unlikely to break camp with the Dodgers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Dodgers' Julio Urias pitches against Seattle during a spring training game on March 5 at Camelback Ranch. A recent bout with strep throat has confirmed the obvious with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias: It is increasingly unlikely that he will begin the season as a member of the starting rotation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb 24 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC