Adrian Gonzalez trashes World Baseball Classic after controversial Team Mexico exit
Mexico's Adrian Gonzalez stands behind Puerto Rico's Thomas Javier Rivera during World Baseball Classic action on March 11. Mexico's Adrian Gonzalez stands behind Puerto Rico's Thomas Javier Rivera during World Baseball Classic action on March 11. Inside a major league clubhouse, the bitterness of one man doubles as fodder for the amusement of others. And so on Wednesday morning, Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson grinned when he saw that Adrian Gonzalez had returned from the World Baseball Classic .
