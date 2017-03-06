A playoff star last year, Toles tries to get spot on Dodgers
Andrew Toles zoomed from the low minors to his major league debut last season and wound up being a star for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the post-season. Toles points to the lockers of Dodgers outfielders that surround his own, those of Andre Ethier, Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson, Scott Van Slyke, Trayce Thompson, Enrique Hernandez and others.
