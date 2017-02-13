With re-signing of Chase Utley, Dodgers show that players and clubhouse culture matter

Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley heads to first base after connecting on the game-winning hit in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the National League division series on Oct. 11, 2016. Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley heads to first base after connecting on the game-winning hit in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the National League division series on Oct. 11, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.