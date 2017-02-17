The Dodgers really, really love Chase...

The Dodgers really, really love Chase Utley

21 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

If there is one thing that is clear in the opening of Dodgers camp, it's that the return of Chase Utley was universally lauded by the team. After starting 118 games at second base for the Dodgers in 2016, the 38-year-old Utley is back with a reduced role, with Logan Forsythe now the regular at second.

