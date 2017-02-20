The Dodgers are ready to give Yasiel ...

The Dodgers are ready to give Yasiel Puig another opportunity - for now

Yasiel Puig was relegated to Class AAA in 2016 after declining numbers in each season following his stunning debut. PHOENIX - He has been a baseball phenom, a marketing sensation, an all-star, a pariah and an afterthought, all by the age of 25. He has earned millions, made plays that would make Roberto Clemente jealous and been called a disgrace to the game.

