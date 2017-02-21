Teams stock up on mid-rotation types ...

Teams stock up on mid-rotation types to add depth to pitching staffs

Read more: The Japan Times

There were no power arms of the Max Scherzer variety on the market this offseason, just a bunch of so-so, back-end-of-rotation guys. How else to explain why a number of veteran but still-productive FA sluggers up for grabs were left to cool their heels while teams first scrambled to fill their starting pitcher rotations? Edwin Encarnacion, who has averaged 39 HRs and 110 RBIs over the last five seasons, bat-flipper extraordinaire Jose Bautista and Mark Trumbo , were just a few of the talented free-agent hitters who twiddled their thumbs as teams were in hot pursuit of starting moundsmen like Johnny-come-lately Rich Hill.

