Sergio Romo wearing Dodger blue, much...

Sergio Romo wearing Dodger blue, much to family's liking

"My first game I played at Dodger Stadium, I had about 30 family members and they were all wearing Dodgers gear and here I am playing for the Giants," Romo said Thursday. "I was like, 'Whoa.'

