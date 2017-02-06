San Francisco Giants: Signing with Do...

San Francisco Giants: Signing with Dodgers Will Not Tarnish Sergio Romo's Legacy

Sergio Romo has signed a contract with the enemy. That is what many San Francisco Giants fans believe as Romo has agreed to a one year contract with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports.

