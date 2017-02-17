Roberts sees Puig as primary right fi...

Roberts sees Puig as primary right fielder

15 hrs ago

There are enough outfielders on the Dodgers roster to platoon at any of the three spots, but manager Dave Roberts' perfect world apparently would have Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig playing regularly in center and right, respectively. "We all know Yasiel as a defender; if he's out there he can impact a game on the defensive side," said Roberts.

