Redlands Baseball for Youth celebrates opening day

REDLANDS >> Hundreds took to the fields Saturday morning for the annual Redlands Baseball for Youth opening ceremonies at Community Park. Ball players and their families welcomed Jay Johnstone, a former Los Angeles Dodger and two-time World Series winner, who threw the ceremonial first pitch.

