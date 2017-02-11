Phillies Legend Chase Utley Returns t...

Phillies Legend Chase Utley Returns to Los Angeles

Despite rumors he would sign with an American League club, Phillies fan favorite Chase Utley will instead return to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal. Utley, 38, will likely split time with the Dodgers latest trade acquisition Logan Forsyth at second base and continue to mentor Corey Seager.

