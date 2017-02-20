Now a Dodger, Sergio Romo hopes Giant...

Now a Dodger, Sergio Romo hopes Giants fans still have love for him

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Now a Dodger, Sergio Romo hopes Giants fans still have love for him Sergio Romo has never been one to hide his feelings, on the mound or elsewhere. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2maXkDg "I hope when I get there, they'll greet me well," Sergio Romo says of his old fans in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16) Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC