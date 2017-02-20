Now a Dodger, Sergio Romo hopes Giants fans still have love for him
Now a Dodger, Sergio Romo hopes Giants fans still have love for him Sergio Romo has never been one to hide his feelings, on the mound or elsewhere. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2maXkDg "I hope when I get there, they'll greet me well," Sergio Romo says of his old fans in San Francisco.
