MLB's 100 Names You Need to Know for 2017 Our yearly look at top players poised to make an impact in 2017. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2kOVhn6 Increasingly, USA TODAY Sports' list of 100 Names You Need to Know has been populated by players who are already household names - at least within the confines of Major League Baseball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.